“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman discusses the importance of Black History Month

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Chadwick Boseman is making history with his latest film, Black Panther, the biggest-ever superhero motion picture where the central character is black.

Taking it in stride, Boseman is also reflecting on the significance of Black History Month, and how more needs to be done for the annual observance.

“Black History Month is extremely important because we actually do need to make people focus on black history at a particular time because it’s not done in our education system,” Boseman tells ABC Radio exclusively. “It’s not done even sometimes in our churches. It’s not done enough.”

Chadwick, who plays King T’Challa, aka Black Panther, in the film, adds that the history of African-Americans is just not important for the people from the diaspora — it important for our nation.

“I also feel like we just have a month where we do it. You know? It’s my belief that it’s something you should do all the time because black history is part of all of our history,” he explains. “You can’t really find the time where black people have not affected our history and our civilization.”

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o, is in theaters now from Marvel Studios and Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.