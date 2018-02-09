“'Black Panther' The Album” available now via all digital platforms

(LOS ANGELES) — TOP DAWG ENT/Marvel StudiosMarvel’s highly-anticipated Black Panther movie comes out in more week, but you can listen to the film’s soundtrack now.

Black Panther The Album is available on all digital platforms, starting Friday, February 9.

The disc will be in stores physically on February 16, the same day the film opens.

Executive-produced and curated by Kendrick Lamar, the album contains appearances by a host of artists such as Khalid, Swae Lee,Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Future and more.

Kendrick reminded his followers about the arrival of the album via Twitter Friday by simply posting its cover art and track list.

Two songs from the disc, “Pray for Me,” by Kendrick and The Weeknd and “All the Stars” featuring Kendrick and SZA, debuted prior to the album’s digital release.

You can also watch the tantalizing music video for “All the Stars” now on YouTube. As of Friday, the visual has clocked in over six million views since its Tuesday premiere.

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, opens nationwide February 16 from Marvel Studios and Disney, parent company of ABC News.

