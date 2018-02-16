Blanchard River Running High, Not Expected To Hit Flood Stage

2/16/18 – 9:17 A.M.

Warmer weather, melting snow, and rain over the last few days have pushed the Blanchard River to higher levels. The good news is it doesn’t look like we’ll see the river hit flood stage this weekend. The National Weather Service calls for the river to crest in Action Stage early Saturday morning at just below nine feet. Minor flood stage starts at 11 feet in Findlay.

The forecast holds true downstream in Ottawa as well. The NWS calls for a crest of 21.1 feet early Sunday morning. That’s two feet below flood stage in Ottawa.

Rain is in the forecast over the weekend. We’ll continue to keep an eye on river levels should anything change.