Bluffton University Meets Its Next President

3/20/18 – 4:54 A.M.

Bluffton University introduced its next president to the campus Monday. Jane Wood spoke to students and faculty on campus about her vision for the future of the school. Wood said she’s excited about the opening of Bluffton’s new Austin E. Knowlton Science Center. She talked about Bluffton preparing for students for jobs that haven’t been invented yet.

Wood also talked about “exploring the enduring questions of our time.” She added, “Each generation of students needs to recognize and address the social justice or injustice of its time. Bluffton University can continue to differentiate itself and foster its identity through the ongoing search for peace and justice.”

Wood is currently vice president of academic affairs and dean of Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.

MORE: The Courier