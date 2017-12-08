Bob Latta Discusses Net Neutrality On WFIN

12/08/17 – 1:37 P.M.

Net Neutrality has been a big topic in Congress lately as they look to remove it. Supporters say that net neutrality keeps internet providers from blocking, slowing down, or speeding up websites. Congressman Bob Latta was on WFIN and said the issue is that the government regulates the internet like it’s a utility.

Latta said that by removing the legislation it will be put under the control of the Federal Trade Commission.

Latta explained that the FTC is better equipped to handle internet regulations than the FCC, who took over under Obama. He added that he thinks net neutrality is a good policy but could be handled better.