9/8/17 – 8:42 A.M.

Authorities in Henry County are investigating the death of a man in Deshler. Media-partner WTOL-11 reports police officers found the body of 26-year-old Richard Wickard II in the Deshler Reservoir around 8:30 a.m. on September 5.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

MORE: WTOL-11