Body Found In Fostoria Park

9/25/17 – 8:00 A.M.

A woman taking pictures in a Fostoria park found a hanging body over the weekend. The Fostoria Police Department says officers responded to the incident around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police Chief Keith Loreno says the woman found the body near the amphitheater in Portage Park. It appeared to have been a man in his 20s. The Wood County Coroner’s office will investigate the cause of death, but Loreno believes suicide was likely the case.

Police have not released the identity of the man.