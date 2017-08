8/28/17 – 9:46 A.M.

Findlay police are investigating the discovery of a body in the city early today. Lt. Robert Ring says emergency crews responded to a report of a man found lying in a parking lot at 1701 Blanchard Avenue just before 1 a.m. The location is the address of the Blanchard Avenue Pentecostal Church. Investigators say the man was dead when they arrived on the scene.

The cause of death remains under investigation.