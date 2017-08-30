Body Of Findlay Woman Found In Fostoria Monday Night

8/30/17 – 7:28 A.M.

The Fostoria Police Department is giving an update on the death of a Findlay woman in the city Monday night. Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno tells the Review-Times a friend of 30-year-old Leah White found her body in a yard on South Vine Street just before 9 p.m. Monday. Loreno does not suspect foul play in White’s death.

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office took the body to the Lucas County Coroners Office in Toledo for an autopsy. Loreno says investigators have ruled out homicide.

MORE: Review-Times