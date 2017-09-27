Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Two Findlay Avenues

09/27/17 – 3:28 P.M.

Repair work on a water main in Findlay has caused the Water Distribution Department to issue a boil water advisory. The advisory is in effect for 800 Balsey Avenue as well as the 700 block of the avenue. It is also affecting the 900 block of McManness Avenue. You can find the complete list of addresses below.

You should boil water for at least a minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. If You have any questions you can call the water distribution department at 419-424-7192.

BALSEY

700, 706, 712, 714, 718, 800

MCMANNESS

908, 910, 912, 920, 925, 930, 933, 941