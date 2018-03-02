Boil Water Advisory In Place For North main And Walnut Streets In Findlay

03/02/18 – 2:17 P.M.

The Findlay Water Distribution Department has issued a boil water advisory for North Main Street and Walnut Street. 350 and 500 North Main Street are affected as well as several addresses in the 400 block of the street. Addresses in the 100 and 200 block of Walnut Street are affected. You can find a full list of addresses below.

The Water Distribution Department reports that they are repairing a water main. Until the advisory is lifted, you are urged to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene.

NORTH MAIN

350, 413, 415, 416, 420, 423, 424, 428, 430, 432, 433, 500

WALNUT

110, 116, 123, 130, 200, 202, 206, 210, 214, 215, 219

If you have any questions, you can call the water distribution department at 419-424-7193