08/21/17 – 5:25 P.M.

The Findlay Water Distribution Center has issued a boil water advisory for 814 West Lima Street. The repair work on a water main on West Lincoln is affecting Centrex Plastics.

Health officials recommend boiling water for at least a minute before using it to drink, cook, or for oral hygiene. You can call the water distribution office at 419-242-7192 if you have any questions.