Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker share their “Downsized” thoughts on marriage

TV ONE(NEW YORK) — Real life married couple Boris Kudjoe and Nicole Ari Parker play husband and wife in TV One’s original film, Downsized.

The film, which was the winner of 2016’s American Black Film Festival Screenplay Competition, tells the story two high school sweethearts who, after two kids and 25 years of marriage, decide to go their separate ways.

“When we read the script it really touched us because it captured a moment about a very specific family,” Parker tells ABC Radio. “I think that it was a unique way of looking at marriage. I think it was starting with some kind of agreement — to disagree. And how that process affected everyone around them.”

Kudjoe, who’s been married to Parker for 12 years, says similar to the Downsized couple, he and his wife have had to learn what’s important in their marriage.

“It’s a day-to-day effort that you have to put into anything that you want to be successful at,” Kudjoe says. “You can’t just get married and then just, ‘Oh it’s going to work itself out.’ No, and I think in the beginning your disposition is key. I wanted to be with her and she wanted to be with me. But, we also knew that we were individuals — very strong individuals that come from two different places.”

Kodjoe says for him and Nicole their marriage is all about “respect” and “priorities.”

“Part of [marriage] is respecting each other’s space, respecting each other’s dance steps. And then finding synergy in that,” he says. “And creating life with kids and then really setting priorities. You have to set priorities. And our priorities are our kids and our marriage and to make sure that’s never confused.”

Downsized premiers Saturday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TV One.

