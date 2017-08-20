Boston's Mayor Marty Walsh responds to President Trump's tweet

Scott Eisen/Getty Images(BOSTON) — President Donald Trump tweeted support for the Boston Police Department handling of the free speech rally and counterprotest march held on Saturday afternoon. The President commended the the protesters “who are speaking out against bigotry and hate.”

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Boston Police arrested 27 people during the protests.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh responded to the President by tweeting the city of Boston stood for “peace and love, not bigotry and hate.” He also said they should work toward unity.

Today, Boston stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate. We should work to bring people together, not apart. https://t.co/gZw6ggYYHG — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 19, 2017

The rally and protest march ended earlier than expected. Following the rally, President Trump tweeted thanks and “great job” to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Walsh tweeted Saturday morning asking for peace and respect at Saturday’s “Free Speech” rally and counter-protests.

“I ask everyone to be peaceful today and respect our City,” he wrote. “Love, not hate. We stand together against intolerance.”

