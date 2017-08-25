Boutique theater chain planning “Clown-Only” screening of “It”

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED(TEXAS) — The trailer to Warner Bros.’s big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s It is already triggering people who have coulrophobia — that’s a fear of clowns. So what’s a theater full of the creepy clowns in full costume?

September 9, the day after the movie’s national release — Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas will host a clown-only screening of the film that features author King’s murderous Pennywise the Clown.

The event is apparently another of the boutique theater chain’s jabs at some who took issue with Alamo’s “women-only” screenings of Wonder Woman, asking if there would be men-only screenings as well, in the interest of fairness.

“Will there be … a special screening for It that’s only for those who identify as clowns?” one dude complained on Facebook. Alamo cheekily responded with, “We might actually have to steal that clown idea.”

It was directed by Andy Muschietti, the guy behind the creepy movie Mama, and stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

The movie’s cast of young actors includes Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, and Wyatt Oleff, who played young Peter Quill in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

It opens nationally September 9.

[embedded content]

