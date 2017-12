12/07/17 – 8:28 A.M.

A Wood County grand jury indicted a Bowling Green man accused of choking another man in a car. The Sentinel-Tribune reports that 41-year-old Michael Acosta was indicted on a count of felonious assault. He was riding with another man when he allegedly grabbed him by the throat and started choking him in Jerry City.

Acosta was dropped off at a residence and arrested.