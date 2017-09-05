Boy Steals Grandpa’s Car In Fostoria

9/5/17 – 7:14 A.M.

A 10-year-old Fostoria boy is in trouble after he allegedly took his grandfather’s car over the weekend. The Review-Times reports the incident started around 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Eagle Street. A short time later, police in Tiffin received a call from people who saw a boy driving a car recklessly on South Sandusky Street.

The boy admitted to police he took the car without permission. So far there’s no word on if he’ll face any criminal charges.

MORE: Review-Times