Bride, groom arrested after post-wedding bar brawl in Canada

ragip ufuk vural/iStock/Thinkstock(EDMONTON, Canada) — A bride and groom in Canada spent part of their wedding night in jail after they were arrested following a bar brawl, police said.On Sunday, police responded to a bar in downtown Edmonton, where the bride and groom were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the incident, Noreen Remtulla, spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service, told ABC News.

The bride was charged with assault, while the groom was charged with mischief under $5,000, Remtulla said. It is unclear how the altercation started.

Witnesses on the scene told CTV Edmonton that the bride — still in her white wedding dress — actively participated in the altercation, which spilled out of the bar.

“The bride is just swinging, and the melee ends up on the sidewalk,” one witness told CTV.

“As we’re watching, you just see this girl in a wedding dress right in the middle of it,” another witness said.

Photos and video posted to social media show police officers as they put the couple in handcuffs.

Police have now showed up to take the bride & groom away 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jRrBiDByI5 — Section O™ (@Section_O) August 20, 2017

your wedding is trash pic.twitter.com/C1hAZKwrys — Section O™ (@Section_O) August 20, 2017

Police said they are aware of the social media posts but declined to comment on them.

After the couple were arrested, they were taken to the police station, Remtulla said. They were released on a promise to appear in court, she said.

The couple’s first appearances have been scheduled for September, Remtulla said. They are expected to enter a plea on that date.

