Bridge Bereavement Services Wants To Help You Grieve Over The Holiday

12/08/17 – 4:24 P.M.

Bridge Bereavement Services is hosting a presentation focusing on how people can prepare for the holidays while grieving. Coordinator Niki SIdle said that the holidays can be rough.

Sidle added that there are many things around the holidays that can remind you that your loved one is gone. Sidle said that missing a loved one can be tough as your family gathers together.

The presentation will help to cope with this grief over the holidays. It will be December 18 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium of Blanchard Valley Hospital. Attendees will get the chance to make a luminary to light in honor of the loved one.