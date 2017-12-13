Brinkman’s Remains Open Despite Getting Out Of Farming

12/13/17 – 3:11 P.M.

Brinkman’s Country Corner is going strong after Saturday advertisements of an auction raised concerns. The Courier reports that the cannery and greenhouse are not going out of business. Gene Brinkman told the newspaper, “The auction is farm equipment only. We’re just getting out of the farming part.” He added that they decided to leave the farming behind after his father Larry passed away.

News of the auction caused concern that there were issues with the business. The retail, cannery, and greenhouse will remain open.