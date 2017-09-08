British parents create hilarious letter from tooth fairy urging son to brush his teeth

Henry and Emma Warren(LONDON) — Two creative parents came up with a novel way to tell their son the importance of brushing his teeth.

Henry Warren said he and his wife of nearly 10 years Emma encourage their two oldest children — 8-year-old Sam and 5-year-old Alexa-Mae — to practice good dental hygiene. But they’ve run into a few bristles.

So when Sam lost his tooth last Saturday, he placed it under his pillow expecting a bit of money.

Instead, what he found was a £1 coin with a letter “from the desk of Barry T. Tooth Fairy.”

It read in part, “Dr. Mr. Warren, this letter is to inform you that I have now taken receipt of your tooth and it is being duly processed in our system.”

“You will have noticed there has been a delay in your payment for the tooth,” it continued. “Mr. Warren, I have to inform you that this is due to the condition in which we found said tooth.”

The letter said it’s likely “due to the lack of care and attention” Sam has paid to brushing his teeth.

“We have detected more than trace amounts of Fanta and residual amounts of both cereal and chocolate, which have not been removed by appropriate brushing technique,” the letter said.

The hilarious letter was posted by father of three Henry Warren on Twitter, where it quickly went viral with more than 5,000 retweets and more than 14,000 likes.

Henry Warren told ABC News his son wasn’t “upset, but he was a little bit worried that Barry had written such a stern letter.”

And although the parents admit they’ve received a bit of flack online for the note, they feel “one can never be too young to be made aware of good dental hygiene and the power of petty bureaucracy.”

Henry Warren added that people should really spare the tooth fairy any judgment.

“He has a lot to put up with,” he quipped.

