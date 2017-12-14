Broncos QB Trevor Siemian injures left shoulder during game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images(INDIANAPOLIS) — Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian left Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with a left shoulder injury.

The team ruled out his return.

Siemianwas sacked by Barkevious Mingo and landed on his left arm and shoulder. When Siemian got up holding his left arm and was examined by the Broncos’ medical staff before being taken to the locker room.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian against the Colts.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.