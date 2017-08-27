Broncos' Watson proposes to girlfriend during NFL preseason game

John Leyba/Getty Images(DENVER) — Denver Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson took a knee during Saturday’s NFL preseason game against the Green Bay Packers — but it had nothing to do with the controversy over kneeling during the national anthem.

British-born Watson, 28, proposed to longtime girlfriend Azania Stewart after the starters were taken out of the game, held at Sports Authority Field in Denver. The Broncos beat the Packers 20-17.

The Broncos tweeted a photo that captured the moment. Watson is seen kneeling, while Stewart is standing and covering her mouth in apparent shock. She is a member of the British national basketball team.

Watson’s teammates apparently had no idea of his plans.

“That was very cool,” Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian said. “None of us had any idea, really. That was a surprise, for sure. I can’t say I was expecting that or have seen that before. But I’m happy for them both, obviously.”

