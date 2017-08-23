Browns name Kizer as starter, eye Osweiler trade

Joe Robbins/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler could soon find himself on a different team.

After naming rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer the starter for the team’s third preseason game, the team is looking to trade Osweiler, sources tell ESPN.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Browns said Kizer is “certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season.” Head coach Hue Jackson said Osweiler will

not play in the team’s game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’ve told you guys all along, I’m always going to just focus on the things that I can control,” Osweiler said. “Right now, that’s being a great teammate, that’s continuing to prepare, be a pro,

stay in the playbook and continue to strive to be a better player every day.

The Browns acquired Osweiler in March as part of a trade with the Houston Texans.

