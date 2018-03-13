Bus carrying high school band students crashes in Alabama: Officials

iStock/Thinkstock(MOBILE, Ala.) — A bus carrying high school band students from the Houston area crashed on an Alabama interstate Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

Dewayne Benson, 15, was on one of two buses traveling home from Walt Disney World, according to his sister, Sydney Benson.

“He was asleep until the band director started screaming,” Sydney Benson, 19, told ABC News.

She said her brother called the family from a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, and does not seem to be injured.

About 20 patients were taken to a hospital in the Sacred Heart Health System after the accident on I-10, according to Mike Burke, a hospital spokesman.

The students are from Channelview High School, said Mark Kramer, spokesman for the Channelview Independent School District.

“At this time, details are limited,” Kramer said in a statement. “We are in contact with law enforcement in Alabama trying to obtain further information.”



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

