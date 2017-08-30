Bush gives pep talk to Southern Methodist University football players from Houston

Twitter/@SMU_Football(DALLAS) — Former President George W. Bush typically visits football practice at Southern Methodist University in Dallas at least once a year, but during Tuesday’s visit, he had a special message for players who hail from nearby flood-ravaged Houston.

“I know there’s some people from Houston here and the Houston area, and I know you’re going through a really tough time,” Bush, wearing an SMU hat, told the players. “And just know that there will be a lot of people that are going to help you.”

Thank you President Bush for coming to practice today to offer support to our players from the Houston area!@TheBushCenter pic.twitter.com/7lQRfWGrjQ — #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) August 29, 2017

Bush, who lives in Texas, continued, “The country right now — they’re recovering. And the key thing on the recovery is to keep people safe. Then it’s going to be rebuilding. And if you’re from that area, you’ll be amazed at the people who come down there to help. All kinds of people.”

He ended his words of encouragement by telling the players, “The days are dark now, but they’re going to get better.”

The SMU football Twitter account tweeted a “thank you” to the former president.

“The days are dark now, but they’re going to get better.” Thank you for your encouragement today, Mr. President! #HopeForHouston pic.twitter.com/CS4WVW48GB — #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm Harvey, which slammed into southeast Texas Friday night as a hurricane and has devastated Houston, is responsible for at least 11 deaths.

