Busy Day Of Activity Scheduled For Day Two Of Hancock County Fair
8/31/17 – 5:10 A.M.
Day two of the Hancock County Fair has plenty of junior fair and open class activities on the schedule today. Aside from the standard shows, a cookie and pie eating competition is also on the schedule for 4 p.m.
Tonight’s grandstand events include harness racing in the south grandstand at 6:30 p.m. and a calf scramble at 7:30 p.m. in the north grandstand.
Today’s Schedule:
All day: Gospel pavilion open.
8 a.m. Junior fair horse show, north grandstand, along with junior fair draft horse decorating in the draft horse barn, and junior fair draft horse show, north grandstand.
8 a.m. Junior fair Boer goat show, south show arena.
9 a.m. Open class antiques and canning judging, Grange Building.
10 a.m. Junior fair dairy feeder show, north show arena; Open class poultry judging.
11:30 a.m. Junior fair sheep showmanship, south show arena, followed by junior fair market lamb show.
1 p.m. Open class theme basket judging, Grange Building.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Junior fair premium pickup for Wednesdays shows, junior fair office.
4 p.m. Kathys Korner Cookie Eating Contest, followed by Kathys Korner Pie Eating Contest, both at mini park.
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. HCAS Ninja Warrior open time.
5 p.m. Open class rabbit show, south show arena.
6:30 p.m. Harness racing, south grandstand.
7:30 p.m. Calf scramble, north grandstand.
11 p.m. Fairgrounds closes.