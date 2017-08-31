Busy Day Of Activity Scheduled For Day Two Of Hancock County Fair

8/31/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Day two of the Hancock County Fair has plenty of junior fair and open class activities on the schedule today. Aside from the standard shows, a cookie and pie eating competition is also on the schedule for 4 p.m.

Tonight’s grandstand events include harness racing in the south grandstand at 6:30 p.m. and a calf scramble at 7:30 p.m. in the north grandstand.

Today’s Schedule:

All day: Gospel pavilion open.

8 a.m. Junior fair horse show, north grandstand, along with junior fair draft horse decorating in the draft horse barn, and junior fair draft horse show, north grandstand.

8 a.m. Junior fair Boer goat show, south show arena.

9 a.m. Open class antiques and canning judging, Grange Building.

10 a.m. Junior fair dairy feeder show, north show arena; Open class poultry judging.

11:30 a.m. Junior fair sheep showmanship, south show arena, followed by junior fair market lamb show.

1 p.m. Open class theme basket judging, Grange Building.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Junior fair premium pickup for Wednesdays shows, junior fair office.

4 p.m. Kathys Korner Cookie Eating Contest, followed by Kathys Korner Pie Eating Contest, both at mini park.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. HCAS Ninja Warrior open time.

5 p.m. Open class rabbit show, south show arena.

6:30 p.m. Harness racing, south grandstand.

7:30 p.m. Calf scramble, north grandstand.

11 p.m. Fairgrounds closes.