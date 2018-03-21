BVHS Talks About Recent Recognition And Purchased Land

03/21/18 – 5:24 P.M.

Blanchard Valley Health Systems was ranked in the top 300 healthcare providers in the country. President and CEO Scott Malaney said they owe it to being the only healthcare provider in the area.

Malaney said that this allows them to focus on the future and continue to provide innovative health care. He added that BVHS has purchased land out by I-75 and County Road 99. Malaney said that they are still working on a plan on what to use it for.

Malaney said that they are still figuring out what to use the land for but that there will be others investing in the area too. He said that he hopes the land can be used to better the health and wellness of the community.