“Call Me By Your Name” & “Lady Bird” star Timothee Chalamet donates salary from Woody Allen movie to Time's Up and other organizations

Timothée Chalamet in “Lady Bird”/Photo: Merie Wallace/A24(LOS ANGELES) — Timothee Chalamet, the breakout star of Call Me By Your Name, has announced that he will be donating his salary from his role in the upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to various charity organizations, including Time’s Up.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the actor, who also appears in Lady Bird, says that he’s realized “a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job.” He says this has become clearer to him in the past few months, “having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

Chalamet says he has been asked in recent interviews about his decision to work on the yet-to-be-released film, which was shot last summer.

“I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations,” he says. “But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN [Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network].”

He concludes, “I want to worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Chalamet follows his A Rainy Day in New York co-star Rebecca Hall, who also donated her salary to Time’s Up. The film also stars Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning and Jude Law.

In recent weeks, Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig and David Krumholtz have expressed their regret over working with Allen as well.

Allen has been accused of molesting his daughter, Dylan Farrow, a claim which he has denied.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.