“Call Me by Your Name's” Timothee Chalamet still taking in “surreal” best actor nomination

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, takes place this Sunday, and Timothee Chalamet — at 22, the youngest best actor nominee in 70 years for his role in Call Me By Your Name — is still taking in the “surreal” moment.

“You know, this is what you dream about,” he tells ABC News, “but even when you dream about it, it’s like in your 40s or later, not now.”

Chalamet, who also appears in Best Picture nominee Lady Bird, says he got some good advice from Laura Dern, who was around his age when she got her first nomination, for the 1991 film Rambling Rose.

“She said where there was nerves or anxiety, she wishes there would have been pure enjoyment or appreciation,” Chalamet tells ABC. “And I feel like I’ve been straddling that line.”

The 90th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

