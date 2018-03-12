Cameron Diaz is retired from acting, says pal Selma Blair

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Wondering why you haven’t seen Cameron Diaz on the big screen lately? Apparently, she’s retired from acting.

Diaz’s pal Selma Blair tells U.K.’s Metro that Diaz told her the news as they were chatting over lunch recently about a potential sequel to their 2002 film The Sweetest Thing.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” Blair says. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.’”

Blair adds, “I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

Diaz, who’s married to musician Benji Madden, last appeared in 2014’s Annie remake. She has yet to confirm her retirement.

