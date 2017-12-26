Can you handle this truth? 'A Few Good Men' is 25 years old

Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men”; Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Believe it or not, it twenty five years ago this month that A Few Good Men was released — giving us the now classic cinematic line, “You can’t handle the truth!”

The military courtroom drama, starring Tom Cruise as Navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee (KAFF-ee), Demi Moore as investigator Joanne Galloway and Jack Nicholson as Colonel Nathan Jessup, was directed by Rob Reiner and based on Aaron Sorkin’s play of the same name. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards.

The story centered on Cruise’s character — a military lawyer tasked with defending two Marines accused of murder, but who insist they were acting under orders.

In 2019, Alec Baldwin will portray Jessup in a live NBC TV production. Looking back, Reiner says the film’s message is still as relevant today.

“We got to make an important film about the rule of law,” he tells ABC Radio. “And I’m hoping that the rule of law will survive and if it does than our democracy will survive.”

