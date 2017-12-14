Car Dealership Planned At Long Vacant Site On Findlay’s West Side

12/14/17 – 11:07 A.M.

An eyesore on Findlay’s west side is going away. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved site plans for a used car dealership at 1501 West Main Cross Street. The location sits next to the Pilgrim Restaurant on State Route 12 and was once a convenience store.

Brian Greve of Van Wert says Guaranteed Auto will start operation in the second quarter of 2018. He owns three other dealerships in northwest Ohio. The closest is in Defiance.