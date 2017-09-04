Car flames burn spectators at Australian racetrack

ABC News(ALICE SPRINGS) — A car spitting exhaust fumes from its tailpipe while performing burnouts hit spectators at a Central Australian speedway event, sending 11 people to the hospital, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Of the thousands of people who descended upon a weekend car racing event in the desert region of Alice Springs, 11 people in the crowd were sprayed with burning fuel that went airborne from a wayward car’s tailpipe while it was performing burnouts, the ABC reported.

Among the people injured were a 48-year-old father and his 19-year-old son, both of whom suffered burns over 20 percent of their bodies, according to the ABC. One of them is in critical condition, the outlet said.

The incident forced officials to close the event and police have opened an inquiry, according to the ABC.



