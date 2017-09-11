Cardinals' David Johnson dislocated wrist in Week 1

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Bad news for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

Cardinals’ head coach Bruce Arians said Johnson dislocated his left wrist in the team’s 35-23 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Arians also said the early prognosis is that Johnson will need surgery, but he is seeking a second opinion. The team should know the full extent of the injury on Tuesday.

If it’s confirmed that Johnson dislocated his wrist, he would be put on injured reserve and could miss anywhere from eight to 12 weeks.

As insurance, a source tells ESPN the Cardinals signed running back D.J. Foster off the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Foster played college ball at Arizona State.

