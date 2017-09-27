Career Fair Offered For Local Students
09/27/17 – 5:41 P.M.
Findlay High School and Millstream Career Center teamed up with Raise The Bar to offer a career fair for students. Raise THe Bar director Laurie Zydonik said that it was to help students figure out their future.
Some of the employers present at the fair were Ohio Logistics, Kroger’s, and the Courier. Many of the booths were interactive to help students get a hands-on experience with the job.