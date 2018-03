03/20/18 – 6:44 P.M.

Carey has a new assistant village administrator. Carey Council introduced 41-year-old Nathan Curtis from Ada during their Monday meeting. Curtis comes to the position from ADP in Findlay and used to work at Ohio Northern University as well. His salary is starting at $42,500 annually.

Curtis explained that this job is, “a different type of avenue” to pursue professionally. He was selected out of a field of 18 candidates.