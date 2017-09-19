Carey Applying For Money To Fund Sewer Upgrades

9/19/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Carey is applying for state funding for a sewer upgrade project. The Courier reports council approved applying for up to $420,000 in combined loans and grants from the Small Government Commission. The money would help replace the South Vance Street sanitary sewer lift station.

The village plans to pay for 40 percent of the project. Village Administrator Roy Johnson thinks the actual cost will be around $360,000, which would reduce the village’s share to about $144,000.

