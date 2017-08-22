Carey Approves Tax Abatement For Potential Employer

8/22/17 – 6:51 A.M.

The village of Carey took another step toward bringing a new employer to town during their Monday meeting. The Courier reports Carey’s village council approved an “enterprise zone” for the JM Smith Corporation of Spartanburg, South Carolina. The deal would give the company a 100 percent tax abatement on improvements for 15 years.

JM Smith has shown interest in a speculative building at the Arrowhead Commerce Park. Village Administrator Roy Johnson told council the company would build a 30,000-square-foot addition to the 100,000-square-foot building before beginning operations. It would also spend $16.5 million to $17 million on the site for hardware, fencing, and security.

The Wyandot County Commissioners will talk about the issue on Thursday. The Carey school district signed off on the plan last week.

