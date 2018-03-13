Carey Looking To Build New Baseball And Softball Fields

3/13/18 – 6:47 A.M.

The Carey Athletic Boosters are talking about the possibility of building new baseball and softball fields at Carey High School.

The school board met Monday to discuss the fields that will share a press box and concession stand. Dan Vaun is with the boosters. He says if approved, the fields will be ready by the end of the 2019 seasons.

The cost of the project is $265,000. Vaun says the boosters have collected $150,000 in pledges.

The school board has said they support covering any remaining costs, but have not yet taken any action. They are meeting with another board member before giving a final decision.

MORE: The Courier