Carey Man Injured Rollover Crash After Driving Under The Influence

08/28/17 – 1:43 P.M.

A Carey man was injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening. The Courier reports that 59-year old Jack Allison of Carey was heading east on Wyandot County Road 3 around 7 p.m. He went off the left side of the road, then went off to the right side and into a ditch where the car rolled before coming to a stop.

A helicopter took him to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. There’s no word on his condition. Allison was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.