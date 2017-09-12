Carey School Could Join Job Partnership Program

9/12/17 – 5:09 A.M.

The Carey school district could partner with the Wyandot County Office of Economic Development to help students find jobs after school. The Courier reports the project involves computer software that allows students to develop profiles that can serve as resumes when they reach their senior year. At the same time area businesses set up profiles that show the requirements needed to work for them.

Greg Moon is the executive director of the Office of Economic Development. He says the program increases awareness about work opportunities, internships, and apprenticeships. He added that can mean jobs after high school or college. The goal is to bring county residents back to the county.

The cost of the program is $15,000. Moon says American Electric Power Ohio, Wyandot County Young Professionals and United Way of Wyandot County will pay for it.

