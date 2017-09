9/29/17 – 5:35 A.M.

The Carey school district has set a date to auction the property where the old school building once stood. The Courier reports the auction is set for October 21 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the new school.

The school could sell the property could as a whole or as five parcels. The land is zoned for residential use.

The district reserves the right to reject or accept any bids.

MORE: The Courier