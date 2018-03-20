Carey Talks About Aging Water Lines

3/20/18 – 5:29 A.M.

Carey officials learned more about the possibility of having to replace lead water lines during their Tuesday meeting. Village Administrator Roy Johnson briefed council members about the situation in Flint, Michigan. He also talked about the legal ramifications of the Flint case and what they could mean for Carey in the future.

Johnson suggested the village record where lead lines exist during an upcoming water meter replacement project. He added there are likely many older systems that need replaced.

