Carey Woman Injured In Crash On State Route 15

8/21/17 – 7:24 A.M.

A three-car crash injured a rural Carey woman late last week. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on State Route 15 between Carey and Vanlue.

36-year-old Jill Karcher was driving east when she hit the back of a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Ryan Hallowell, who had stopped for traffic. Karcher’s car then hit a car driven by 65-year-old Beverly Warnimont of Napoleon. Carey EMS took Karcher to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. The crash didn’t injure Hallowell or Warnimont.

The crash remained under investigation over the weekend.