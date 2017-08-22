Cavs trade Kyrie Irving to Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Nets 2018 pick

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics as part of a major trade deal for Isaiah Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 unprotected first-round pick.

The Cavs will also get forward Jae Crowder and center Ante Zizic.

Irving, a four-time All-Star, requested a trade in July after sources said to ESPN he no longer wanted to play alongside LeBron James.

“Kyrie is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He has proven that on the biggest stage, the NBA Finals, the last three years,” said Danny Ainge, Celtics president of basketball operations, in a statement. “He’s been an NBA Champion, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and a four-time All-Star. For all he’s accomplished, we think his best years are ahead of him.”

Both teams will face off in Cleveland on Oct. 17 to open the season.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.