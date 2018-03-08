CDC announces recall of more than 20,000 pounds of chicken salad over Salmonella concerns

Credit: James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a recall of more than 20,000 pounds of chicken salad sold at Fareway grocery stores around the Midwest.

According to the CDC, the chicken salad products were produced by Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc., a company based out of Ackley, Iowa. Those products may have been contaminated with Salmonella, the agency says.

The products covered by the recall were produced between January 2 and February 7 and bear the number P-21011 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were later sold at Fareway locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

So far, 37 cases of Salmonella have been identified in Iowa.

Any products subject to recall should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the CDC says.

