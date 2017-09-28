Celebrities, former Playmates react to “Playboy” founder Hugh Hefner's death

WireImage/Earl Gibson III(LOS ANGELES) — Former Playboy Playmates and other celebrities have sounded off on the death of Hugh Hefner.

Jenny McCarthy tweeted a picture of herself in bunny attire on the magazine’s cover writing: “RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud.”

Rob Lowe tweeted: “I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!”

Tom Arnold wrote: “If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me.”

Legendary TV producer Norman Lear tweeted: “We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner”

Kim Kardashian West wrote: “RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo”

Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted: “1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me”

KISS’ Gene Simmons wrote: “A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef”

Comedian Richard Lewis tweeted a picture of Hefner interviewing controversial comic Lenny Bruce in the 1960s, writing: “RIP HF. Few did more for writers, inc myself, breaking boundaries and helping Lenny fight for his 1st Amend Rights.”

Larry King wrote: “Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef.”

