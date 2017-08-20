ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Celebrities, politicians post tributes to comedian, activist Dick Gregory

WFIN

Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The death of comedian and activist Dick Gregory at age 84 on Saturday prompted a flood of tributes on Twitter from celebrities, activists and others.

Jane Sanders recalled how her husband — Bernie Sanders, Democratic senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate — once spent a night in jail with Gregory after protesting segregation in Chicago.

Democratic National Committee vice chairman Keith Ellison posted a photo of himself with Gregory. “Thank you for giving yourself to all of us,” he wrote.

Activist and writer Shaun King posted pictures of Gregory as a young man. “Rest in power, good sir,” King wrote.

Singer John Legend called Gregory a “groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice.”

Some people posted excerpts from Gregory’s memoir, “Callous on My Soul,” such as when he wrote about a waitress in the South telling him that they “don’t serve colored people.”

Here is a sample of some other tweets paying tribute to Gregory and lamenting his passing.

