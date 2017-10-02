Celebrities react to Las Vegas mass shooting

Getty Images/Ethan Miller(LOS ANGELES) — Celebrities took to Twitter Sunday night and this morning to share their thoughts on the Las Vegas mass shooting that left more than 50 dead and over 400 injured.

President Trump just addressed the nation, calling the shooting “an act of pure evil,” while offering his sympathy to the families of the fallen, and praising the “miraculous” reaction of first responders.

The president announced he will be visiting Vegas on Wednesday, and that he ordered the flag at the White House will be lowered to half staff in response to the massacre.

The gunman, identified as Steve Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino into a crowd of 22,000 who were enjoying a country music festival across the Strip. Paddock is now dead; police found a number of weapons in his hotel room.

Here are some of the celeb reactions:

Neil Patrick Harris: I can’t wrap my head around the atrocity in Vegas. Sending my heart and deepest regrets to the families and friends affected.

Bob Saget: Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can’t keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas.

Julianne Moore: I mourn this senseless loss of life. What will it take, #Congress, for you to act? @Everytown @MomsDemand #endgunviolence

Kerry Washington: Heart aches for #LasVegas

Kim Kardashian: Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas!

Gigi Hadid: I feel like every day is more shocking and sad…My heart is broken for all the victims of last night’s shooting in Vegas, & their families. It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop.

Stephen King: Condolences to all of those scarred by the violence in Las Vegas last night. We are with you.

Wayne Newton, aka Mr. Las Vegas: Please join me in praying for the victims of the mass shooting tonight in my hometown. #PrayersForLasVegas

Khloe Kardashian: I can’t believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you!

George Takei: Thank you to the Las Vegas first responders, in the thick of the terrible shootings there. Your actions helped save lives tonight.

Ryan Seacrest: Woke up to the horrific news coming out of Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the people affected. I’m heartbroken and in disbelief.

Billy Eichner: Too much to comprehend. These poor people. This poor country.

Derek Hough: My heart hurts. In a time of chaos and evil we must love one another even more. #LasVegas

Former star of Las Vegas Josh Duhamel: Thoughts and prayers for the victims and families of yet another senseless shooting.

Elizabeth Banks: My heart is split open for the victims and their families in Las Vegas. At what point do we Americans say #enough.

Paris Hilton: I can’t believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! My prayers go out to the victims & their families.

Josh Gad: Oh God. Just woke up to this sickening news. What is happening to this country? Those poor poor people. I’m numb.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas. Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday.

Chrissy Metz: Praying for the victims and their loved ones. Absolutely devastating.

Mandy Moore: Las Vegas. No words. Victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. This is absolutely horrific and devastating.

